Investigators searching pond in connection with missing baby

Angel Nichole Overstreet hasn't been seen since May 8, according to authorities.
Angel Nichole Overstreet hasn't been seen since May 8, according to authorities.(Huntington Police Dept.)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - New details have been released in the search of a pond in connection with a missing baby case.

Angel Nichole Overstreet has not been seen since early May, and law enforcement officers from several agencies have been searching a pond for evidence in connection with her disappearance. Investigators say the pond is located on a property owned by the baby’s father, Shannon Overstreet. Police say Overstreet is the last person to have been with her.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the pond was drained on Tuesday. They started searching the pond on Wednesday. Police say they are taking buckets of silt and contents at the bottom of the pond to look for any materials that may not be consistent with what would typically be found at the bottom of a pond.

Police say this was a planned search and part of a thorough investigation. The search is not in response to any tip that law enforcement agencies have received.

Police say they should have a better idea on Friday of whether the search will wrap up this week or continue into early next week.

Overstreet has been in jail on unrelated malicious wounding charges involving his mother. While he has not been mentioned as a suspect in his daughter’s disappearance, a Huntington spokesperson says, “at this point, no one has been eliminated as a suspect in the disappearance of Angel.”

This is a developing story.

