Job fair at Mardi Gras Casino & Resort

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you are looking to get back to work their is an opportunity for you to get back to normal. The Mardi Gras Casino & Resort is having a job fair at the casino Thursday, June 24th at 11a.m.

Brian Knost shares all the positions they are hiring and some exciting events happening in the coming months.

To learn more about the job fair or about Mardi Gras Casino & Resort, you head over to their website, Facebook page and you can contact the casino at 304-776-1000.

