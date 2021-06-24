Advertisement

At least one dead in accident involving three semis

US 35 accident in Jackson County, Ohio
US 35 accident in Jackson County, Ohio(Jackson County Emergency Management)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - All lanes of US 35 are shut down due to a deadly accident involving three semis.

According to the Jackson County Emergency Management Director, it happened near Caves Road at the north end of the county.

It was reported around 9:12 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple injuries have been reported and at least one person was killed.

Officials tell WSAZ all lanes will be shut down for several hours.

For a detour, you can take 32 to 23 if they are heading west. If you’re coming from Chillicothe, take 23 to 32.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

