At least one dead in accident involving three semis
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - All lanes of US 35 are shut down due to a deadly accident involving three semis.
According to the Jackson County Emergency Management Director, it happened near Caves Road at the north end of the county.
It was reported around 9:12 a.m. Thursday.
Multiple injuries have been reported and at least one person was killed.
Officials tell WSAZ all lanes will be shut down for several hours.
For a detour, you can take 32 to 23 if they are heading west. If you’re coming from Chillicothe, take 23 to 32.
WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.
