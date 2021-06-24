At least one dead in accident involving three semis

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - All lanes of US 35 are shut down due to a deadly accident involving three semis.

According to the Jackson County Emergency Management Director, it happened near Caves Road at the north end of the county.

It was reported around 9:12 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple injuries have been reported and at least one person was killed.

Officials tell WSAZ all lanes will be shut down for several hours.

For a detour, you can take 32 to 23 if they are heading west. If you’re coming from Chillicothe, take 23 to 32.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

