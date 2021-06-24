Advertisement

Man arrested on 18 charges while trying to hide under laundry

Jordan Stamperd
Jordan Stamperd(WSAZ, Wayne County Sheriff)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man with multiple warrants has been arrested on 18 charges.

It happened Wednesday night.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff, Rick Thompson, road patrol deputies searched a residence between Fort Gay and Crum and found Jordan Stamperd trying to hide under laundry. He is facing seven felony charges and 11 misdemeanor charges.

Deputies say he is charged with 1st degree robbery, kidnapping x2, domestic assault, battery, and driving with a DUI among others.

No other details have been released.

