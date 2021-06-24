Advertisement

Man injured on motorcycle

A person on a motorcycle was injured Wednesday evening.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person riding a motorcycle was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after an accident with a car.

The incident happened after 11 p.m. in the 8th Street underpass.

The road was closed for a short time but is now back open.

There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

