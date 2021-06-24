Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison in connection with murder and assaulting a police officer

Derennen is facing a number of charges including first degree murder and first degree robbery.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who has been convicted of murder, assaulting a police officer and several other charges has been sentenced.

Joshua Drennen will spend life in prison with no mercy.

In May, he was found guilty on charges of first degree murder, petit larceny, first degree robbery, malicious wounding, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault during commission of a felony, attempted first degree murder, and malicious assault of a law enforcement officer.

A jury in Kanawha County recommended no mercy for Drennen.

In February of last year, Drennen killed a 77-year-old woman inside her home in Charleston. He also attacked a police officer with an antique metal iron, carjacked someone in a drug store parking lot and then attempted to carjack another person -- when he crashed the first stolen car.

Drennen’s attorney argued his client was mentally incapacitated at the time, but a jury felt otherwise.

