Advertisement

Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed, authorities say

Authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday...
Authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

The building is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, near Miami.

More than 80 fire rescue units, Technical Rescue Teams and municipal fire departments are on the scene, fire rescue officials said.

Miami Beach police are also assisting.

It is unclear what caused the collapse.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
Man killed in rollover crash
A body was found along the banks of the Elk River in Charleston.
Body found on the banks of the Elk River
Two deputies stopped for a coffee break when one of them recognized Jason Hodge, 41, of Johnson...
Coffee break nets drug arrest
The community says it’s all about finding a way to make sure these children stay at the...
Community unites in prayer after fatal ATV accident

Latest News

Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing.
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing
In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
What should I know about the delta variant?
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk