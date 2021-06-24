Advertisement

One sent to hospital after shooting in Myrtle Beach

Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach.
Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach.(WAFB)
By Nick Doria
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach.

Authorities were called to reports of gunshots near 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 a.m., Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said.

One person was found with injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Vest.

Vest said the area is secure, but officers will remain on scene for some time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
Man killed in rollover crash
A body was found along the banks of the Elk River in Charleston.
Body found on the banks of the Elk River
US 35 accident in Jackson County, Ohio
At least one dead in accident involving three semis
Matthew Eblin, 27, is charged with attempted murder in the first degree after what police...
Man charged with attempted murder after ‘intentional hit-and-run;’ victim’s family reacts

Latest News

Summer P-EBT plans for W.Va. families announced
Angel Nichole Overstreet hasn't been seen since May 8, according to authorities.
Investigators searching pond in connection with missing baby
All lanes of U.S. 35 are shut down due to a deadly accident involving three semis in Jackson...
WSAZ Now Desk | Deadly crash shuts down all lanes of U.S. 35 in Jackson County, Ohio
Derennen is facing a number of charges including first degree murder and first degree robbery.
Man sentenced to prison in connection with murder and assaulting a police officer
The Elkview Commons retail development project will bring hundreds of jobs to Kanawha County.
Commission authorizes bond documents for development in Elkview