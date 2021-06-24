Parents of Easter murder victim speak out following indictment

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the months since Kane Roush’s death, his parents have converted his childhood bedroom in their home in Mason into a shrine to his memory.

Kane was a standout athlete for Wahama High School. He graduated from the University of Charleston in 2018 with a business marketing degree.

Community members have donated pictures and memorabilia that the Roushes have filled the bedroom with.

“He touched everybody in this area, in this community,” his mother, Paula Roush, said.

“He was pretty well liked,” said his father, Kevin Roush.

Kane had been working with his father’s concrete business and had planned to take it over when his dad retired.

“All my customers loved him because he was so outspoken and kind and nice,” Kevin said.

Those future plans were cut short on Easter Sunday when the 25-year-old was found shot multiple times near his home in Pomeroy.

Kane’s parents were on a trip in Florida when they heard about what happened.

“We just couldn’t believe it,” Kevin said. “I can’t figure out why somebody would like to do something like this to a kid that was so well-known and so liked.”

After waiting more than two months with no word on who pulled the trigger, the parents learned last Thursday 21-year-old Jaquan Hall, from Charleston, West Virginia, had been indicted on four counts related to Kane’s homicide.

However, the Meigs County sheriff tells WSAZ Hall has yet to be apprehended, and law enforcement officers are still searching for him.

“We are just waiting to get the person brought in so we can get some justice served,” Kevin said.

Kane’s father feels confident it’s a matter of time until they get the justice they’ve been seeking.

“He probably knows when he comes in, it’s over, and he’s probably thinking why did I put myself in this situation?” Kevin said. “This was a very wrong situation, and he’s going to have to pay the price.”

Paula believes her late son will play a role in wrapping up the case.

“I feel like Kane will make sure of it,” she said. “He won’t want to leave his mom and dad with no closure. That’s not what Kane Roush does.”

“Kane’s name will live on forever,” Kevin said.

A scholarship set up in Kane’s name has been awarded to two Wahama High graduates.

