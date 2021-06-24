Portsmouth-Scioto County Visitors Bureau

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Live entertainment, festivals and community activities are coming back in full swing, especially in Scioto County.

Kim Bauer from the Portsmouth-Scioto County CVB shares all the excitement that is coming back to the area.

To learn more about the Portsmouth-Scioto County CVB you can check out their website and their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.