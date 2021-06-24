Advertisement

Portsmouth-Scioto County Visitors Bureau

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Live entertainment, festivals and community activities are coming back in full swing, especially in Scioto County.

Kim Bauer from the Portsmouth-Scioto County CVB shares all the excitement that is coming back to the area.

To learn more about the Portsmouth-Scioto County CVB you can check out their website and their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
Man killed in rollover crash
A body was found along the banks of the Elk River in Charleston.
Body found on the banks of the Elk River
Matthew Eblin, 27, is charged with attempted murder in the first degree after what police...
Man charged with attempted murder after ‘intentional hit-and-run;’ victim’s family reacts
Two deputies stopped for a coffee break when one of them recognized Jason Hodge, 41, of Johnson...
Coffee break nets drug arrest

Latest News

Brian Knost shares all the positions they are hiring and some exciting events happening in the...
Job fair at Mardi Gras Casino & Resort
US 35 accident in Jackson County, Ohio
At least one dead in accident involving three semis
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, June 24th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Summer is Back!
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, June 24th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast