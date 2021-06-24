Return-to-work incentive announced in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new program Thursday that is giving people an incentive to get back to work.

Gov. Beshear says the commonwealth will be offering a $1,500 return-to-work bonus for Kentuckians that qualify.

In order to qualify, Kentuckians must return to work between June 24 and July 30. Payments will be given to the first 15,000 that do so.

They must also be 18 years or older, a Kentucky resident and have an active unemployment insurance claim.

People will be eligible for the bonus once they complete 120 hours of work in the four weeks following their return to the workforce.

Employers will complete an online application verifying employees accepted employment between June 24 and July 30 and they must also verify employees worked those 120 hours. This process will help the commonwealth in determining who will get the $1,500 bonus.

“Don’t wait,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you are contemplating a return to work, you can act quickly and earn an extra $1,500 for yourself.”

A full outline of criteria to qualify for the program can be found at www.btw.ky.gov.

The bonuses are being paid for through the funds received through the COVID relief package.

