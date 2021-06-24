Advertisement

Softball champs crowned Wednesday in WV

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in over two years, there were state title games held in West Virginia high school softball as Cabell Midland, Herbert Hoover and Wahama are the newest champions. The Knights never lost a game in the Class AAA bracket as they shut out St. Albans 3-0 while the Huskies scored 3 runs in the 7th inning and 8 in the eighth to get their 4th straight title. In Class A, the Wahama White Falcons beat Ritchie County 5-3.

Here are the highlights from a busy Wednesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.

