Advertisement

Summer P-EBT plans for W.Va. families announced

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education have received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue P-EBT benefits to eligible children this summer.

School-age children are eligible if effective May 31, 2021, they were enrolled in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program in school year 2020-21 and qualified for free or reduced-price school meals.

Officials say kids under the age of six are eligible if they are in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

These benefits will be loaded onto existing P-EBT cards that were issued during the 2020-21 program year. The state will not utilize the Mountain State card for summer P-EBT.

A one-time benefit of $375 will be issued per child to each eligible child.

Benefits are set to be released mid-July.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
Man killed in rollover crash
A body was found along the banks of the Elk River in Charleston.
Body found on the banks of the Elk River
US 35 accident in Jackson County, Ohio
At least one dead in accident involving three semis
Matthew Eblin, 27, is charged with attempted murder in the first degree after what police...
Man charged with attempted murder after ‘intentional hit-and-run;’ victim’s family reacts

Latest News

Jordan Stamperd
Man arrested on 18 charges while trying to hide under laundry
De. Danielle Walker joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about a blood drive happening Thursday in...
WSAZ Now Desk | Blood drive at W.Va. State Capitol in honor of Def. Danielle Walker's son
Birds across the South and Midwest are dying from an unusual and unexplained illness.
DNR warns of illness in birds
West Virginia House of Delegates during special session
West Virginia Legislature special session reconvenes
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new program Thursday that is giving people an incentive...
Return-to-work incentive announced in Kentucky