Summer P-EBT plans for W.Va. families announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education have received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue P-EBT benefits to eligible children this summer.

School-age children are eligible if effective May 31, 2021, they were enrolled in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program in school year 2020-21 and qualified for free or reduced-price school meals.

Officials say kids under the age of six are eligible if they are in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

These benefits will be loaded onto existing P-EBT cards that were issued during the 2020-21 program year. The state will not utilize the Mountain State card for summer P-EBT.

A one-time benefit of $375 will be issued per child to each eligible child.

Benefits are set to be released mid-July.

