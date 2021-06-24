WorkForce West Virginia addresses breach during press conference

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More information has been released regarding a breach of WorkForce West Virginia.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice held a press conference Thursday afternoon. WorkForce West Virginia Director Scott Adkins was at the Governor virtual briefing to discuss the incident and answer questions.

An unauthorized individual accessed the Mid Atlantic Career Consortium Employment Services database, or “MACC” website, Workforce West Virginia announced Tuesday.

Adkins said during the presser that if you registered for unemployment in West Virginia prior to the pandemic, you had to also register for job service. This is the data base that you registered n that contained all your information.

Workforce says it learned of the breach on April 13, 2021 and ‘immediately took steps to secure the network.’ Adkins explained the MACC system was down for about 45 days to account for an investigation.

Workforce West Virginia reports that files were not downloaded, extracted or manipulated.

However, a computer forensic firm hired to help determine what happened determined some personal information stored in the job seekers database was potentially accessible including name, address, phone number, date of birth, and Social Security number.

The forensic team said that information was accessed but there’s no forensic evidence that any personal information was extracted from the database.

WorkForce is offering a year’s worth of credit reporting monitoring, a million dollars in identity fraud loss reimbursement, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration.

They have taken several actions since the incident to improve security of the MACC system. They’ve changed software, changed processes internally to make sure they prevent this from happening again in the future.

The organization did send a letter out as a precaution, although they don’t believe any information got out.

