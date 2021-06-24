Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Blood drive in honor of W.Va. delegate’s son

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On June 19, Del. Danielle Walker lost her son Demetry Walker after a battle with leukemia. Walker was planning a blood drive in Morgantown next month and wanted to get five donations for every blood product he used in his treatment.

In his honor, a blood drive is being held Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Virginia State Capitol.

