WSAZ Now Desk | Blood drive at W.Va. State Capitol in honor of Del. Danielle Walker’s son

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On June 19, W.Va. House of Delegates member Danielle Walker lost her son Demetry Walker after a battle with leukemia.

Walker was planning an upcoming blood drive in Morgantown and wanted to generate five donations of blood for every blood product used in his treatment. Del. Danielle Walker joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the blood drive happening in his honor Thursday at the West Virginia State Capitol from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

