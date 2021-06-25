UPDATE: Fire being investigated as burglary-turned-arson

UPDATE: 06/25/21 @ 11:55 A.M.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Fire marshals tell WSAZ the early Friday morning fire at Save a Lot is being treated as an arson.

Wayne County dispatchers say it happened a little after midnight Friday.

After collecting evidence at the scene, fire officials say someone robbed the grocery store and set it on fire to cover up the crime.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information which leads to an arrest.

UPDATE: 6/25/21 2:11 A.M.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Wayne County Dispatchers tell us the fire is now under control.

Firefighters are still on scene putting out hot spots.

No one was injured.

It’s unclear what the extent of the damage is to the building.

ORIGINAL STORY: 06/25/2021 @ 12:32 A.M.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire broke out at the Save A Lot in Kenova early Friday morning.

Wayne County Dispatchers say it happened just after midnight.

As of 12:30 a.m, the grocery store is still on fire.

According to dispatchers, the store was empty at the time and there have been no injuries.

The Kenova Fire Department, Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department, and England Hill Fire Department have responded.

