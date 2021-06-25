Advertisement

UPDATE: Fire being investigated as burglary-turned-arson

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: 06/25/21 @ 11:55 A.M.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Fire marshals tell WSAZ the early Friday morning fire at Save a Lot is being treated as an arson.

Wayne County dispatchers say it happened a little after midnight Friday.

After collecting evidence at the scene, fire officials say someone robbed the grocery store and set it on fire to cover up the crime.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information which leads to an arrest.

UPDATE: 6/25/21 2:11 A.M.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Wayne County Dispatchers tell us the fire is now under control.

Firefighters are still on scene putting out hot spots.

No one was injured.

It’s unclear what the extent of the damage is to the building.

ORIGINAL STORY: 06/25/2021 @ 12:32 A.M.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire broke out at the Save A Lot in Kenova early Friday morning.

Wayne County Dispatchers say it happened just after midnight.

As of 12:30 a.m, the grocery store is still on fire.

According to dispatchers, the store was empty at the time and there have been no injuries.

The Kenova Fire Department, Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department, and England Hill Fire Department have responded.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted
(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
A trailer caught fire in Kanawha County on Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE | Roadway reopens after fire
A teacher at a day care in Cross Lanes has been charged with battery following an incident with...
Day care teacher charged with battery
The search of a pond for evidence in the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl is expected to...
Search of pond in missing infant case expected to wrap up

Latest News

wsaz
Police searching for suspect in attempted abduction case
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 154 new COVID-19 cases
Barry Lee Pace, 48 of Charleston, is in jail after throwing bricks and rocks at officers while...
Charleston man accused of assaulting an officer
This the the first annual event in Charleston.
Community members come together to take a stance against gun violence in Charleston
Yellowjackets win 3rd straight state title
MAN LOSES