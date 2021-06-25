Elected officials disappointed in American Rescue Plan Act fund cuts

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A bill that would cut anywhere from thousands to millions of dollars in grant money is on the horizon for some municipalities and villages in Ohio.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). However, if passed in the Ohio Senate, it could mean municipalities and villages across the Buckeye State won’t see the ARPA funds they were counting on having.

“To wake up Tuesday morning and we have $750,000 coming to us and we go to bed with only $400,000 coming to us,” South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin said.

The cuts impact communities like South Point and Ironton. This is because Mayor Gaskin of South Point and Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit serve populations of less than 50,000 people.

State Representative Brian Baldridge, who serves part of Lawrence County, says the Federal Government initially did not include townships in the overall breakdown of this funding, because not all states have townships.

However, since Ohio does, the state had to give them a share of the funds too.

“I know they’re very disappointed,” Baldridge said.

“To make a promise and to state that you’re getting this amount of money and then it be taken away because you found out that townships could be funded and this is how you fund it, it’s frustrating,” Cramblit said.

Cramblit, who already spent some money with the intent of being reimbursed by the original amount of funding the city expected, says this cut comes as a devastating blow.

“To avoid going into debt even further, you know, we have critical infrastructure needs,” Cramblit said.

Serving the city of Ironton, Baldridge knows how critical infrastructure is to the community. However, he emphasizes that nothing can be done until the money is in the pockets.

“We can hope for projects, but until we get the money, we can’t be spending it,” Baldridge said.

The bill passed the House Finance Committee earlier this week and passed the House floor on Thursday with some changes on it. Now, it will go back to the Senate.

Mayor Cramblit said residents of communities taking the cuts can reach out to their state representatives with concerns.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.