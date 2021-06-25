First Warning Forecast | Heat returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first full weekend in summer will definitely feel appropriate for the season as temperatures eye the 90-degree mark both days. With the 90s expected to continue through at least the start of next work week, “heatwave” talk is certainly on the table. Rain chances stay slim initially but creep up towards the middle and end of the upcoming week as humidity rises. A cold front may finally try to pass on Friday, bringing a better opportunity for rain and cooler temperatures. However, these fronts have been fickle so far, so do not get your hopes up just yet.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Despite passing clouds at times, the day stays dry under a mostly sunny sky as high temperatures top out around 90 degrees.

On Sunday, expect another mostly sunny day. Isolated showers may pop in a few locations, but most stay dry. High temperatures once again reach towards 90 degrees.

The heat and sunshine roll on for Monday with highs in the low 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may cool some places off during the afternoon.

Storms become more scattered in nature Tuesday through Thursday, meaning more areas should get in on rain. Temperatures will be driven by which locations get rain and when, but still expect readings to be near 90 degrees on Tuesday and in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday is the “wild card” day as a cold front finally nears the region and tries to cross. This looks to bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms with temperatures staying close to 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.