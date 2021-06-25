Man on horseback helps track down missing cattle

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Animal Control has called in reinforcements in the search for cattle still missing following an accident Thursday along I-64 involving a cattle-hauling truck.

Cabell County Animal Control says Seth Adkins from Cabell County is using herding dogs to search for the missing cows in the wooded area of I-64.

Two of the missing cows were rounded up Friday morning. Officials say both have been taken to a local farm.

Adkins will also search in Ohio Saturday, if needed, where three of the cows were spotted crossing the West Huntington Bridge.

Adkins roped one of the cows along Overby Road Friday. The road is adjacent to the interstate.

A total of 63 cows were involved in the accident Thursday.

Four had to be euthanized on the scene of the accident due to injuries.

Overnight, one cow was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer along I-64.

Three cows are currently still missing in Ohio.

Cattle rounded up Thursday have all been taken to farms in the tri-state.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader say the cattle-hauling truck was headed to Nebraska when it crash near the West Huntington exit of I-64 Thursday.

