Advertisement

Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) – Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction.

According to the Louisa Police Department, the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Gene Wilson Boulevard near Lawrence County High School.

Investigators say the man was reported as having an average build, brown hair, and facial hair around his mouth. He was wearing blue jeans and a black long sleeve shirt.

Police ask residents who live in that area to review their surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisa Police Department or Lawrence County 911 Center’s non-emergency line at 606-638-4851.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
A trailer caught fire in Kanawha County on Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE | Roadway reopens after fire
A teacher at a day care in Cross Lanes has been charged with battery following an incident with...
Day care teacher charged with battery
The search of a pond for evidence in the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl is expected to...
Search of pond in missing infant case expected to wrap up

Latest News

wsaz
Police searching for suspect in attempted abduction case
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 154 new COVID-19 cases
Barry Lee Pace, 48 of Charleston, is in jail after throwing bricks and rocks at officers while...
Charleston man accused of assaulting an officer
This the the first annual event in Charleston.
Community members come together to take a stance against gun violence in Charleston
Yellowjackets win 3rd straight state title
MAN LOSES