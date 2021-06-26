Bridgeport wins 7th straight state title

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The move to Class AAA baseball did not affect the Bridgeport Indians as they beat Hurricane 10-4 to win the Class AAA state baseball title. They had won the last six championships in Class AA.

After Hurricane jumped out to a 3-1 lead after three innings, Bridgeport scored in the fourth, fifth and six innings to claim their ninth overall championship. The Redskins end the year with a 33-2 record while Bridgeport finished 34-4.

Here are the highlights from the title game.

