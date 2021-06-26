Advertisement

Bridgeport wins 7th straight state title

Indians beat Hurricane 10-4 to win Class AAA championship
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The move to Class AAA baseball did not affect the Bridgeport Indians as they beat Hurricane 10-4 to win the Class AAA state baseball title. They had won the last six championships in Class AA.

After Hurricane jumped out to a 3-1 lead after three innings, Bridgeport scored in the fourth, fifth and six innings to claim their ninth overall championship. The Redskins end the year with a 33-2 record while Bridgeport finished 34-4.

Here are the highlights from the title game.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted
(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
A trailer caught fire in Kanawha County on Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE | Roadway reopens after fire
A teacher at a day care in Cross Lanes has been charged with battery following an incident with...
Day care teacher charged with battery
The search of a pond for evidence in the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl is expected to...
Search of pond in missing infant case expected to wrap up

Latest News

Yellowjackets win 3rd straight state title
Man falls short against Moorefield
Wildcats win 7th state baseball title
Logan routs Huskies en route to 7th title
Yellowjackets win 3rd straight state title
MAN LOSES
LOGAN WINS
LOGAN WINS
Herd football takes part in beautifying two local community centers
Herd helping out