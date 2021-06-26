Advertisement

BridgeValley announces change in leadership

BridgeValley Community & Technical College has had a change in leadership.
(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT
Dr. Casey K. Sacks is now serving as the acting president.

Dr. Casey K. Sacks is now serving as the acting president.

She joins the college from the West Virginia Community and Technical College System where she’s been serving as the interim vice chancellor with a focus on workforce development.

Under President Trump, Sacks served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Colleges at the Department of Education.

She replaces Eunice Bellinger.

A news release says she is no longer employed by the institution as of Friday, June 25.

