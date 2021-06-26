Advertisement

UPDATE | Roadway reopens after fire

A trailer caught fire in Kanawha County on Saturday afternoon.
A trailer caught fire in Kanawha County on Saturday afternoon.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MacCorkle Avenue has reopened after a structure fire.

According to our crew on scene, the fire was at a trailer near the 400 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

No one was home when the fire started, so there were no injures from the blaze.

Crews are still working to figure out what caused the home to catch fire.

UPDATE 6/26/21 @ 9:00 p.m.

Crews in Kanawha County are responding to a fully involved structure fire.

According to dispatchers the fire is on the 400 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

That roadway has been completely shut down to allow crews to fight the blaze.

At this time it is unclear what started the fire.

No injures have been reported.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted
(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
A teacher at a day care in Cross Lanes has been charged with battery following an incident with...
Day care teacher charged with battery
The search of a pond for evidence in the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl is expected to...
Search of pond in missing infant case expected to wrap up

Latest News

wsaz
Police searching for suspect in attempted abduction case
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 154 new COVID-19 cases
Barry Lee Pace, 48 of Charleston, is in jail after throwing bricks and rocks at officers while...
Charleston man accused of assaulting an officer
This the the first annual event in Charleston.
Community members come together to take a stance against gun violence in Charleston
Yellowjackets win 3rd straight state title
MAN LOSES