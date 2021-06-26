UPDATE | Roadway reopens after fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MacCorkle Avenue has reopened after a structure fire.

According to our crew on scene, the fire was at a trailer near the 400 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

No one was home when the fire started, so there were no injures from the blaze.

Crews are still working to figure out what caused the home to catch fire.

UPDATE 6/26/21 @ 9:00 p.m.

Crews in Kanawha County are responding to a fully involved structure fire.

According to dispatchers the fire is on the 400 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

That roadway has been completely shut down to allow crews to fight the blaze.

At this time it is unclear what started the fire.

No injures have been reported.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

