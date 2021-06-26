First Warning Forecast | Heat rolls on as rain chances slowly creep up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday was a hot day, but at least the humidity stayed tolerable. This changes in the coming days; while the heat stays, the mugginess returns, giving rise to shower and thunderstorm chances. The highest coverage of rain looks to come during the middle and end of the work week. However, showers and storms may stick around for the start of the Fourth of July weekend as well. Temperatures will at least be cooler by this time.

Saturday evening stays mostly clear and quiet as temperatures fall to the mid 70s by midnight. Overnight, expect a continued mainly clear sky with low temperatures only falling to the upper 60s.

On Sunday, expect another mostly sunny day. As humidity increases slightly, isolated showers may pop in a few locations, but most stay dry. High temperatures once again reach towards 90 degrees.

Sunshine, heat, and increased humidity carry over into Monday and Tuesday as high temperatures reach the low 90s. Isolated showers continue to be possible both days but with plenty of dry hours.

Storms become more scattered in nature on Wednesday, meaning more areas should get in on rain. Temperatures will be driven by which locations get rain and when, but still expect readings to be in the upper 80s for most.

Thursday and Friday should see the best coverage of showers and storms across the region. With the rain and plentiful cloud cover, temperatures will be kept down in the low 80s on both afternoons.

On Saturday, continue to expect a chance for showers and storms as high temperatures stay near 80 degrees.

