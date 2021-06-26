Herd helping out

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A month before taking the field to prepare for the 2021 season, some members of the Marshall football program got their hands dirty for a good cause. They spent their Saturday morning taking part doing landscaping and beautification projects at the community centers of A.D. Lewis and Fairfield East.

WSAZ caught up with Koby Cumberland and Stone Scarcelle who can’t wait for a full house at Edwards Stadium.

