Advertisement

Kentucky named kindest state in new survey; ‘We very much hope that people will be inspired by this’

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has a new title: the country’s kindest state.

That’s according to a survey from the nonprofit, kindness.org. Verizon collaborated with the nonprofit for the academic study.

The study’s research director, Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, asked Americans what every day acts of kindness they’d be willing to do for family, friends, coworkers or strangers.

“In this case, we’re interested in the costs and benefits kindness and trying to understand and measure what sacrifices people are willing to make for others,” he said.

The survey found most people were willing to loan money to a friend in need, help a stranger push their car out of the snow and donate a part of their liver to a relative.

We asked Kentuckians what kindness means to them.

“Just being polite and respectful to people,” Lindsay Andrews said. “I guess empathy is kindness to me, trying to actually reach people at their level.”

For Bowling Green native Oscar Skean, it’s the little things.

“Just bringing food over to someone’s house or generally asking how their day is,” he said. “Reaching out and making it personal.”

Dr. Curry said they hope this survey will inspire people to make more acts of kindness.

Kentucky was followed by New Mexico, and Oklahoma placing third.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted
(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
A trailer caught fire in Kanawha County on Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE | Roadway reopens after fire
A teacher at a day care in Cross Lanes has been charged with battery following an incident with...
Day care teacher charged with battery
The search of a pond for evidence in the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl is expected to...
Search of pond in missing infant case expected to wrap up

Latest News

wsaz
Police searching for suspect in attempted abduction case
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 154 new COVID-19 cases
Barry Lee Pace, 48 of Charleston, is in jail after throwing bricks and rocks at officers while...
Charleston man accused of assaulting an officer
This the the first annual event in Charleston.
Community members come together to take a stance against gun violence in Charleston
Yellowjackets win 3rd straight state title
MAN LOSES