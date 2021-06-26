Advertisement

‘Know your neighbors’: Veterans who struggle with PTSD may be triggered by Independence Day celebrations

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Veterans around the country struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on a daily basis and are constantly reminded that the war does not end when you return home.

“It’s just the surprise of everything on the battlefield,” said Senior Vice Commander of the VFW Department of Kentucky Nathan Sesco. “That’s what a lot of veterans coming back with PTSD is nowadays and there are many more cases.”

Many veterans who return home are faced with triggers that may start PTSD “attacks” when encountered. With Independence Day around the corner, many of these vets struggle with the loud, sudden explosions of fireworks.

“It’s scary. It breaks you. Your heart will start racing and you start having those memories,” said Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) and VFW member Larry Miller.

Fireworks, especially of the larger variety, is said to be very similar to the sound and experience of mortar fire.

“The closest thing that you’ll ever hear to mortars is fireworks,” said Sesco. “Anybody that’s ever heard mortars, they will tell you it’s one of the closest things. The percussion and the sound and everything is very similar.”

Many veterans say a simple warning and courtesy check with your veteran neighbors, even if they may not have PTSD, is an easy way to show respect to those who protected our country.

“What worked for me is just a general warning,” said Miller. “Just a simple ‘Hey, we’ve got some noises that are getting ready to happen, we’re getting ready to let some fireworks off’ and usually if vets know what’s about to happen it’s not nearly as bad on them.”

Even though some of these veterans may not enjoy fireworks, they still want others to celebrate Independence Day, the freedoms that they fought for, as well as those who may not have made it home.

“Veterans want you to be out on the fourth. They want you having cookouts and other things with your family,” said Sesco. “Like I always say, go out and have the best time you can on the Fourth of July. Take the whole weekend and enjoy your family, because there are vets that didn’t come back. I had four buddies that didn’t make it back.”

Sesco also said the VFW plans, like in previous years, to have signs for veterans to place in their yards to let others know who is in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted
(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
A trailer caught fire in Kanawha County on Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE | Roadway reopens after fire
A teacher at a day care in Cross Lanes has been charged with battery following an incident with...
Day care teacher charged with battery
The search of a pond for evidence in the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl is expected to...
Search of pond in missing infant case expected to wrap up

Latest News

wsaz
Police searching for suspect in attempted abduction case
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 154 new COVID-19 cases
Barry Lee Pace, 48 of Charleston, is in jail after throwing bricks and rocks at officers while...
Charleston man accused of assaulting an officer
This the the first annual event in Charleston.
Community members come together to take a stance against gun violence in Charleston
Yellowjackets win 3rd straight state title
MAN LOSES