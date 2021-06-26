Logan edges Herbert Hoover

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan Wildcats advanced to the WV Class AA baseball championship game Friday by beating Herbert Hoover 5-4. Sophomore Konner Lowe slapped a single to left field in the bottom of the 7th inning to get the win.

Logan will play North Marion in the title game Saturday afternoon with an approximate starting time of 12:30 p.m. Here are the highlights that aired Friday evening on WSAZ Sports at 6.

