Man beats Irish

Hillbillies beat Charleston Catholic 7-3 to advance to Class A title game.
Hillbillies beat Charleston Catholic 7-3 to advance to Class A title game.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Man Hillbillies are looking for their second state championship in as many months as the baseball team in one win away from the Class A title. They beat Charleston Catholic 7-3 in Friday’s semi-final game and they will play two time defending champion Moorefield Saturday evening at Appalachian Power Park.

The Hillbillies won the Class A basketball title back in early May.

