Man beats Irish

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Man Hillbillies are looking for their second state championship in as many months as the baseball team in one win away from the Class A title. They beat Charleston Catholic 7-3 in Friday’s semi-final game and they will play two time defending champion Moorefield Saturday evening at Appalachian Power Park.

The Hillbillies won the Class A basketball title back in early May.

