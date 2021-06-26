Man beats Irish
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Man Hillbillies are looking for their second state championship in as many months as the baseball team in one win away from the Class A title. They beat Charleston Catholic 7-3 in Friday’s semi-final game and they will play two time defending champion Moorefield Saturday evening at Appalachian Power Park.
The Hillbillies won the Class A basketball title back in early May.
