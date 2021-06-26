Advertisement

Marshall football players work to spruce up neighborhood

In the off-season players are helping spruce up the community.
In the off-season players are helping spruce up the community.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Members of the Marshall University football team spent their Saturday morning helping with community improvement projects.

“It means a lot,” said Elias Neal. “You know how much the city thrives on football team and how close and tight knit that everything is and it’s a chance to give back.”

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. players visited the A. D. Lewis Center and Fairfield East to perform beautification projects, like painting.

“I feel like the community gives everything to us so just to donate my little Saturdays is nothing,” said T.J. Johnson. “It’s just to help anybody I can.”

Players spent their Saturday morning cleaning up the area.
Players spent their Saturday morning cleaning up the area.(wsaz)

“I always feel like it’s important to help other people that don’t have anything,” said Cody Cumberlander. “I think people in life can go a little bit farther if you’re willing to help others so being here today is a huge blessing a huge honor.”

The team using their muscles to help lay mulch and gather trash.

“I think being out here with the team and being out here with our brothers,” said Stone Scarcelle. “I guess give us the opportunity to give back to someone or something bigger than us.”

Members of the Marshall Football team spent their Saturday morning improving the neighborhood.
Members of the Marshall Football team spent their Saturday morning improving the neighborhood.(wsaz)

