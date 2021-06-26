New retail marketplace to open in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - In downtown Pikeville, the foundation is being built for a unique concept.

“This is the biggest opportunity, honestly, that Pikeville’s downtown has experienced in a long time,” said Main Street Director Minta Trimble.

Soon, neighbors will have a one-stop shop where you can do more than shop.

The Shoppes at 225 will be a launch point for local businesses while providing a community space for neighbors.

“If you wanted to put a business in, you don’t have to worry about the overhead, you don’t have to worry about an employee, we’re going to do all of that to make sure we grow and grow you,” Trimble said. “We want you to go into another building downtown. We want you to get big. We want things to happen here. So that’s the whole concept of it.”

Housed in an old department store, several entrepreneurs have already committed to be inside include a plant store, a home decor store, a mercantile store and a candy store...with even more opportunities possible.

“You’ll see numerous larger footprint businesses in a square footage,” Trimble said. “Probably the most will be 700 square feet. But then you’ll even see someone rent a table or rent a column so we’re looking for retail and creatives who want to sell their merchandise.”

Trimble hopes that by providing this launch point, it will give businesses an opportunity to flourish and eventually move into storefronts of their own.

“Taking advantage of that is just an opportunity that we are definitely trying to create and keep downtown alive through that effort,” said Trimble.

The Shoppes at 225 are set to open up sometime this August. If you’re interested in utilizing space there once it opens you can contact Minta Trimble at 606-899-2489.

