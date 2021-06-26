Advertisement

Pike County Library hosts petting zoo for summer reading program

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Library hosted a petting zoo on Saturday which featured goats, donkeys, ponies, llamas, alpacas, and other furry and feathery friends.

“Since our summer reading program is animal-themed, it’s called ‘Tails and Tales’, we’ve been reading tons of books with barnyard animals in them,” said Pike County Library’s Programming Director Maggie Salisbury. “We thought that many kids may not have the chance to see, touch, or be around these kinds of animals, so what better way to introduce them to these types of animals than with a petting zoo?”

The petting zoo, Honey Hill Farm from Berry, Ky., came to Pikeville to assist in one of the library’s largest events since the pandemic started in 2020.

“We’ve been doing virtual programs for the past year and a half,” said Salisbury. “We’re so excited to be able to invite people back in the library, in-person, and get to see everyone back out again.”

Salisbury also says there are plenty of events and family fun scheduled for the summer including magic shows, a visit from Smokey the Bear, and a backyard carnival. You can learn more about the library’s future events and programs on its website or Facebook page.

