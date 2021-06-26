Advertisement

Suspect accused of shooting Florida officer arrested

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on a wooded property just outside of Atlanta.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters that 29-year-old Othal Wallace was arrested early Saturday.

Wallace is accused of shooting 26-year-old officer Jason Raynor after the officer approached Wallace as he sat in a vehicle Wednesday night.

The police chief says Wallace was found on property affiliated with the all-Black pro-gun group called the NFAC.

Raynor is still recovering in a hospital. The police chief says Raynor’s condition is showing “positive signs of improvement.”

