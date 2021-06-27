Advertisement

Charleston man accused of assaulting an officer

Barry Lee Pace, 48 of Charleston, is in jail after throwing bricks and rocks at officers while running away.(South Central Regional Jail)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston man has been accused of fleeing and assaulting an officer after police say he was throwing bricks and rocks at them while running away.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a call of a man pouring lighter fluid on himself at the 800-block of Kanawha Boulevard just after midnight Sunday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers say Barry Lee Pace, 48 of Charleston, was threatening a possible suicide by cop while throwing bricks and trash cans at police. Officers followed Pace into the alley between 1st Avenue and Kanawha Boulevard where police say he took off, continuing to throw bricks and rocks at them.

The complaint says Patrolman B. Elkins pushed Pace into the side of a garage building, landing on top of him, ending the chase.

Once in custody, Pace was treated for a laceration at CAMC General before being charged with fleeing, assault on an officer and obstructing an officer. He is being held at South Central Regional Jail with no bond.

