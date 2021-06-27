Advertisement

Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Rowan County Coroner confirms one person is dead after a boating accident on Cave Run Lake.

It happened around 6:45 Saturday evening at the shallows off the Zilpo shoreline.

He says the accident was between a boat and a jetski.

The coroner says Joseph Reed, 43 of Mount Sterling, was pronounced dead at St. Clair Hospital.

Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted
A trailer caught fire in Kanawha County on Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE | Roadway reopens after fire
A teacher at a day care in Cross Lanes has been charged with battery following an incident with...
Day care teacher charged with battery
The search of a pond for evidence in the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl is expected to...
Search of pond in missing infant case expected to wrap up

Latest News

Louisa Police say two girls were grabbed by a man while walking their dog.
Suspect in attempted child abduction still at-large
wsaz
Police searching for suspect in attempted abduction case
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 154 new COVID-19 cases
Barry Lee Pace, 48 of Charleston, is in jail after throwing bricks and rocks at officers while...
Charleston man accused of assaulting an officer
This the the first annual event in Charleston.
Community members come together to take a stance against gun violence in Charleston