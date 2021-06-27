Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Rowan County Coroner confirms one person is dead after a boating accident on Cave Run Lake.

It happened around 6:45 Saturday evening at the shallows off the Zilpo shoreline.

He says the accident was between a boat and a jetski.

The coroner says Joseph Reed, 43 of Mount Sterling, was pronounced dead at St. Clair Hospital.

Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the crash.

