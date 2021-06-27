Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Heat lingers early this week before cooling showers arrive

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday saw a noticeable increase in humidity which sparked isolated showers during the afternoon. However, temperatures still made a run at the 90-degree mark, which was easily achievable for those locations that stayed dry. A similar pattern takes shape for the start of the work week. By the end of the week, more widespread showers and storms will result in cooler temperatures as a cold front finally crosses. This front should clear the area by the Fourth of July weekend, meaning rain chances are lower but comfortable temperatures stick around.

Isolated showers continue to be possible mainly before sunset Sunday evening until fading. Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with areas of fog. Low temperatures only fall to the upper 60s with a definite muggy feel to the air.

Sunshine, heat, and high humidity carry over into Monday and Tuesday as high temperatures reach the low 90s. Isolated showers continue to be possible both days but with plenty of dry hours.

Storms become more scattered in nature on Wednesday, meaning more areas should get in on rain. Temperatures will be driven by which locations get rain and when, but still expect readings to be in the upper 80s for most.

Thursday and Friday will see the best coverage of showers and storms across the region. With the rain and plentiful cloud cover, temperatures will be kept down near 80 degrees on both afternoons.

For Saturday and Independence Day on Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with just an isolated shower possible. Afternoon temperatures stay in the upper 70s on Saturday and climb slightly back to the low 80s on Sunday.

