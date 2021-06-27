Advertisement

Floyd County law enforcement capture escaped inmate

By Cory Sanning
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT
UPDATE:

Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies confirm the capture of escaped inmate, Nicholas Hayes Hall. A statement on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page reads:

“On Sunday deputies received information through their anonymous tip line on the whereabouts of escaped inmate Nicholas Hayes Hall. Hall had escaped from jail work release earlier this week. Deputies along with K9 “Drago” were able to locate and arrest Nicholas Hayes Hall and return him to the Floyd County Jail without incident.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are on the lookout for an inmate that they say walked off from work duty on Thursday.

33-year-old Nicholas Hall was serving a sentence for receiving stolen property in August 2020. Hall was participating in the Floyd County Detention Center’s work release program before wandering off on Thursday.

Officials said that Hall is currently not in custody and Floyd County Jailer Stuart Holbert was adamant that their hands were tied when the incident occurred.

“The Department of Correction’s policy on that is we just load the rest of the workers up and come back to the jail and you know, go on lockdown and notify the state police,” Holbert said. “And also put it on what they call the vine line in case there were any charges, threatened anybody or anything like that.”

Holbert encourages anyone with any information regarding Hall’s whereabouts to contact either Kentucky State Police or the Floyd County authorities whenever possible.

