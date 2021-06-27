HIV awareness event to draw attention to public health crisis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 200 community members gathered together Saturday afternoon at Magic Island, forming the phrase HIV SOS with their bodies.

“If you just moved to Charleston, you wouldn’t know we were in so much pain,” said Joe Solomon, organizer with SOAR (Solutions Oriented Addiction Response). “We lose a loved one here every other day. In Kanawha county, we saw more HIV cases last year related to poor access to sterile syringes than all of New York City saw the year before.”

The event, hosted by SOAR brought churches, organization, community leaders together to spread awareness for the rapid increase in HIV cases in Kanawha County; a growing and alarming trend.

“I’ve worked in the field of HIV care and prevention for over 20 years in West Virginia. I’ve never seen it this bad,” remarked Dr. Christine Teague, the Director of CAMC’s Ryan White Program.

Organizers hope they can garner the attention of Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and encourage her to declare a public health emergency.

“All we’re asking for is the City to acknowledge the crisis we’re in, so we can face it head on. It’s well within the Mayor’s power to declare a public health emergency,” said Cathy Kunkel, another event organizer.

Attendees wore red and spelled out HIV SOS in a field. According to a release from the event, Kanawha County saw 209 families lose loved ones to drug overdoses in 2020, leading the state for the third year in a row since it shuttered its most accessible harm reduction program in early 2018.

“People need to be treated with dignity and respect,” said Sarah Stone. “People who use drugs are not lesser people than those that do not use drugs and people with HIV are not lesser people without HIV. Every person is worth dignity, care and respect and they need to know that.”

In February, the CDC declared Kanawha Counties number of overdoses and on-going HIV outbreak as the “most concerning” in the country.

The event included free naloxone training.

