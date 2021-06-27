Logan routs Huskies en route to 7th title

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan Wildcats scored early and often against North Marion as they won the Class AA state championship by a final score of 13-0. Logan tallied 8 runs over the first two innings and mercied North Marion after 5 innings of play.

The state title is Logan’s 7th overall which ties the basketball program for most ever in school history. Here’s highlights and post-game reaction from the Wildcats.

