Man falls short against Moorefield

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Man Hillbillies lost to Moorefield in the WV Class A state baseball title game by a final of 11-8 Saturday evening at Appalachian Power Park. It’s the Yellowjackets third straight championship in the small schools division. Man was hoping to win its’ second team title in as many months as they won the state basketball title back in May.

Here are the highlights that aired Saturday night on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.