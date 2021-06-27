Suspect in attempted child abduction still at-large

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - A cautionary tale has become very real for one neighborhood in Louisa.

Louisa Police say that two girls escaped an attempted abduction Friday night and the suspect is still at-large.

LPD Sgt. Steven Wilburn was one of the officers to respond to the call.

“(It was) very nerve-racking on the way there,” Wilburn said. “A lot of thoughts going through my head. I’ve got children myself so it’s just kind of...it made it very kind of personal just thinking of all the possibilities.”

Investigators say the girls were walking their dog on Gene Wilson Boulevard when a man grabbed them.

According to LPD, the girls were able to get away, but so did the suspect, who could not be found after searching through security cameras in the area.

The threat of abduction is why Ronnie Brown, a neighbor who live just down the street from the attempted abduction, says he doesn’t let his nephew make the short walk to and from school.

“When he goes to school, he says ‘I’ll walk’ and I say ‘no,’” said Brown. “’I’ll come and get you because I don’t want to see nobody bothering you.’”

Anyone with any information about the attempted abduction is encouraged to call the Louisa Police Department or Lawrence County 911′s non-emergency line at (606) 638-4851.

