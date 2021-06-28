4th of July firework celebrations across the tri-state

(WSAZ) - Several 4th of July celebrations will be held across West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio this week.

Here is a list of where you can watch fireworks during the upcoming 2021 holiday weekend:

Friday, July 2

Huntington, West Virginia along 3rd Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets

Saturday, July 3

Hurricane, West Virginia at Water Tank Hill at 10 p.m.

Inez, Kentucky at the Collier Center

Buffalo, West Virginia at Toyota at 10 p.m.

Louisa, Kentucky at Main Street Park at 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

Charleston, West Virginia on MacCorkle Avenue across from Leon Sullivan Way at 9:45 p.m.

Pikeville, Kentucky at approximately 10 p.m.

Catlettsburg, Kentucky downtown and at the riverfront at dark

Ashland, Kentucky at 10 p.m.

We’ll update this list as we get more dates and times. Your city can email information to news@wsaz.com.

