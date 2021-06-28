4th of July firework celebrations across the tri-state
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(WSAZ) - Several 4th of July celebrations will be held across West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio this week.
Here is a list of where you can watch fireworks during the upcoming 2021 holiday weekend:
Friday, July 2
- Huntington, West Virginia along 3rd Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets
Saturday, July 3
- Hurricane, West Virginia at Water Tank Hill at 10 p.m.
- Inez, Kentucky at the Collier Center
- Buffalo, West Virginia at Toyota at 10 p.m.
- Louisa, Kentucky at Main Street Park at 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
- Charleston, West Virginia on MacCorkle Avenue across from Leon Sullivan Way at 9:45 p.m.
- Pikeville, Kentucky at approximately 10 p.m.
- Catlettsburg, Kentucky downtown and at the riverfront at dark
- Ashland, Kentucky at 10 p.m.
We’ll update this list as we get more dates and times. Your city can email information to news@wsaz.com.
