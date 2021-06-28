Advertisement

4th of July firework celebrations across the tri-state

Fireworks
Fireworks(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(WSAZ) - Several 4th of July celebrations will be held across West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio this week.

Here is a list of where you can watch fireworks during the upcoming 2021 holiday weekend:

Friday, July 2

  • Huntington, West Virginia along 3rd Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets

Saturday, July 3

  • Hurricane, West Virginia at Water Tank Hill at 10 p.m.
  • Inez, Kentucky at the Collier Center
  • Buffalo, West Virginia at Toyota at 10 p.m.
  • Louisa, Kentucky at Main Street Park at 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

  • Charleston, West Virginia on MacCorkle Avenue across from Leon Sullivan Way at 9:45 p.m.
  • Pikeville, Kentucky at approximately 10 p.m.
  • Catlettsburg, Kentucky downtown and at the riverfront at dark
  • Ashland, Kentucky at 10 p.m.

We’ll update this list as we get more dates and times. Your city can email information to news@wsaz.com.

