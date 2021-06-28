Advertisement

Anyone caught setting off fireworks in Huntington could face $500 fine

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If it makes a loud boom or flies into the air, it is illegal in the City of Huntington.

As we approach the 4th of July holiday, the City of Huntington is reminding neighbors that consumer fireworks are prohibited within city limits.

A state law, which took effect June 1, 2016, allows for the retail sale of consumer fireworks such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortar shells and roman candles.

However, city leaders want to remind the public that city ordinances dealing with fireworks do supersede that state law.

Prior to the legislation, only novelty items such as glow worms, smoke devices, party poppers and wire sparklers were allowed to be sold in West Virginia.

“Residents should leave fireworks to the professionals and attend one of the many public displays in our area instead,” City of Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters said.

The Huntington Police Department will monitor illegal fireworks displays over the Fourth of July holiday.

Those caught discharging consumer fireworks within city limits are subject to fines of up to $500.

Illegal fireworks will also be confiscated.

Retail establishments, whether permanent or temporary, that sell consumer fireworks must be certified with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and must be inspected by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

