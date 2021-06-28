Avoiding heat exhaustion as temperatures spike

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the CDC about 600 people in the U.S. die each year due to extreme heat.

“This is actually the first time we’ve been here this summer but we came here a lot last summer,” said Reagan Spoor.

Reagan is 12-years-old and is visiting the Barboursville Splash Pad with some relatives.

“We like to go swimming at the pool a lot,“ she said. “We play games at the pool, there’s a slide and a diving board so it’s really fun to go swimming.”

Parts of the country are dealing with record breaking temperatures, some areas in the West are dealing with triple digits.

“The temperatures might not be quite as high here in our part of the country as they are say out in Arizona and places but the humidity can really get you quick,” said David McClure, with Cabell County EMS.

He says there are key signs to be on the lookout for indicating of possible heat exhaustion, which if left untreated can lead to heat stroke and even more serious complications like organ failure.

“Once you see someone dizzy or weak you see their sweating abruptly stops, it’s time to take notice of it and start correcting at that point,” said McClure.

Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.

“Try to get them into a shaded spot, or a cooler spot, if they’re awake enough have them drink water,” he said.

It’s important to listen to your body and take breaks.

“If you stop sweating, it definitely means your body is becoming dehydrated,” he said. “That’s not a good sign. Also if you’re feeling dizzy or lightheaded, headaches can be an early indication of it. So whenever you feel that, you need to seek some shade, cooler temperatures and take a rest at that point.”

You should also try to limit your outdoor activities to the cooler times of the day, like morning and evening. Early afternoon is when the sun is at it’s strongest.

“It happens with children on the ballfield,” said McClure. “Even some older people on the ballfield watching their children play, so just keep that in mind as well.”

Try wearing light-colored, loose fitting clothing when outdoors and avoid hot, heavy meals which can also raise your body temperature.

For Reagan and her friends, keeping an eye on one another is all apart of their summertime fun routine.

“Make sure and get snacks and take breaks in the pool. Get some water, Gatorade is good, because it helps you get your energy back.”

