City of Huntington offering amnesty period

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is offering an amnesty period for waiving penalties that have accrued on delinquent municipal service and refuse fees beginning July 1, 2021, and ending September 30, 2021.

The city says the amnesty period only applies to owner-occupied properties and has no effect on principal and interest owed, per IRS rules and regulations.

If you’re a property owner, you also have to pay the principal amount owed in full to have penalties waived.

For more information you can contact Laura Armstrong at armstrongl@huntingtonwv.gov or 304-696-5540, Ext. 2306.

