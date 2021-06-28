City leaders call plans to convert hotel into UPIKE dorm a ‘losing scenario’

PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) – The City of Pikeville released a statement Monday advising against the University of Pikeville’s ‘go-it-alone’ attitude and plans to convert a large downtown hotel into student housing.

“We’ve really worked to try to make our community inviting to provide opportunities for people to come here to support our businesses, and this is a setback to that,” said City Manager Philip Elswick

Elswick, says UPIKE is a big economic force for Pikeville, but the hotel is vital for the city’s tourism industry and says this would be the wrong move to make.

“This is just one of those times that they’ve gone out on there own which they are certainly entitled to do but we don’t believe they’ve done the best thing for our community,” said Elswick.

The university’s plan would turn the Hilton Garden Inn along Hambley Boulevard into a dormitory facility. According to Elswick, that decision would have a significant impact on the economy, regional tourism and the Appalachian Wireless Arena which is just a short walk away.

“We are not competitive for different types of conferences and conventions and things of that nature without a requisite number of hotel rooms and certainly losing half of those is not ideal,” he said. “There are things we won’t be able to compete for in the future that we would have been able to so it’s devastating in that way.

The hotel has 113 rooms, which is nearly one fifth of the total number of rooms available in the surrounding area.

“It’s unfortunate because we’re in a position where we think the city needs more hotel rooms not less,” said Paul Bowles, the General Manager of the Appalachian Wireless Arena. “It’s really kind of a step back.”

With the hotel in walking distance of the arena, many guests stop at local restaurants before events.

“That’s some of their busiest times and they depend on those times and not having hotel rooms to house those people when they come to Pikeville makes that problematic,” said Elswick.

The city’s statement said, “In 2011, the Expo Center was days away from closing. Responding to a plea from the University to save their athletic facility and recruitment tool, the City stepped in to help. We took over the facility’s debt, knowing it would help the University and our entire community. Today, the newly named Appalachian Wireless Arena is an economic driver for Pikeville and the region.”

Elswick says the city is urging the university to re-engage in conversations to consider other student housing options.

He says the city will start recruiting a new hotel, but as of now, the deal between UPIKE and Hilton is not finalized.

University officials provided WSAZ with this statement:

“The University of Pikeville has been present in the City of Pikeville for nearly 132 years. We are proud of our home and our long-standing relationship with the City, the hospital, and the other businesses in town. We have worked diligently to partner with the City on a variety of projects, including economic development, athletics facilities, the Appalachian Wireless Arena and a whole host of other projects. We are surprised the City Commission questions our decision to purchase one of the three downtown hotels and convert it into student housing. We believe growing UPIKE by adding new programming will provide significant and sustained economic benefit to both the City and the region. Our rationale is simple; we have a need for additional residence hall space which will allow UPIKE to remodel and use our other facilities for additional programs. In addition, we can fill the building with students every night. Our students, 50% of whom come from Eastern Kentucky, will drive economic development downtown that is significant. To do that, we must provide housing accommodations that are up-to-date, competitive, beautiful, and meet the needs of students and parents with regard to safety and security. Purchasing the hotel provides immediate relief for UPIKE’s housing needs and gives us the opportunity and space on campus to grow our undergraduate, graduate and medical programs. We believe the future economic health of our region must depend on a diverse economy and we will continue to work positively, as we always have, with the City to move forward with that positive vision.”

