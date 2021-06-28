Advertisement

College Cooking 101 | Chicken quesadillas and guacamole

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

You can purchase ‘College Cooking 101′ on Amazon.

Click here to check out Sarah’s Long’s Facebook page.

Chicken Quesadillas with Homemade Guacamole

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon oregano
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 chicken breast, sliced
  • cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons diced green pepper
  • ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • tortillas
  • salsa to dip, if desired

Mix together first 7 ingredients in a bowl or zipper seal bag and marinate chicken for at least ½ hour. Heat electric skillet to 350F. Add another tablespoon of oil and cook chicken for 5 minutes, tossing a few times while cooking to make sure it’s cooked on all sides. Set chicken aside and clean out skillet. Spray skillet with cooking spray and place one tortilla in skillet. Layer tortilla with chicken, green pepper and cheese. Top with second tortilla and spray cooking oil on top. Cook approximately 3 to 4 minutes (using spatula to flip about every 30 seconds so it does not burn but gets brown/crisp and cheese is melted).

Homemade Guacamole

  • 1 ripe avocado (firm but gives slightly to touch)
  • ¼  teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon lime juice

Cut avocado in half. Scrape the inside of both avocado halves into bowl discarding the outside shells and pit. Add salt and lime juice and mash together with a fork.

