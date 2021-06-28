Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccine Center to move to new location

New location for COVID-19 Vaccine Center in Barboursville, West Virginia
New location for COVID-19 Vaccine Center in Barboursville, West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 Vaccine Center will be moving to a different location.

It was originally in the old Sears location at the Huntington Mall.

According to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, as of June 29, the center will be at 8 Huntington Mall Road, which is the storefront next to Best Buy.

The hours of operation will stay the same:

  • Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Thursday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to call 304-526-3383.

