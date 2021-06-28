Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | Active cases below 1,500

(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time since May 18, 2020, active cases of COVID-19 are below 1,500 in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 28, 2021, there have been 3,001,257 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,967 total cases and 2,878 deaths.

159,622 have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

As for vaccinations, 63 percent of the eligible population in West Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 52 percent are now fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,833), Boone (2,176), Braxton (1,016), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,879), Calhoun (388), Clay (543), Doddridge (642), Fayette (3,551), Gilmer (884), Grant (1,311), Greenbrier (2,892), Hampshire (1,925), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,585), Harrison (6,191), Jackson (2,254), Jefferson (4,798), Kanawha (15,494), Lewis (1,285), Lincoln (1,606), Logan (3,292), Marion (4,648), Marshall (3,537), Mason (2,060), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,174), Mineral (2,977), Mingo (2,761), Monongalia (9,395), Monroe (1,221), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,311), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,326), Raleigh (7,090), Randolph (2,855), Ritchie (760), Roane (662), Summers (866), Taylor (1,280), Tucker (546), Tyler (745), Upshur (1,967), Wayne (3,180), Webster (544), Wetzel (1,390), Wirt (457), Wood (7,944), Wyoming (2,055).

